Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning. I don’t got much in the way of Texas Rangers news for you today but can I interest you in some beetles?

Jeff Wilson offers up a managed-expectations guide to rooting for the Rangers in the year 2022.

Stephen J. Nesbitt has a piece on how beetles, and Barry Bonds, helped transition baseball from ash bats to maple.

And, Matt Monagan lists some of the wackiest ballpark quirks in baseball history. The biggest quirk at The Shed is sometimes people wander in and ask which aisle has the spackling paste.

Have a nice day!