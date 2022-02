Good morning. Today is Nolan Ryan’s 75th birthday. Celebrate as you see fit.

Just as we did in the community rankings, R.J. Anderson names Jack Leiter as the top prospect for the Texas Rangers heading into 2022.

How are things going with the sport during the lockout? Well, instead of writing about an exciting year of baseball as Spring Training nears, MLB dot com has a front page article on Macarena Night at Yankee Stadium.

That’s all. It’s a real grim one.

Have a nice day!