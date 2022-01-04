Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

After the Texas Rangers unloaded their wealth on a fresh keystone combination back in the pre-lockout days of yore, Jeff Wilson ponders what will become of fringe middle infielders such as Andy Ibanez, Nick Solak, and Yonny Hernandez.

Jared Sandler took some time out to talk about Kole Calhoun, the Mark Petkovsek of this decade’s spending spree.

With baseball surely due to return from its many weeks vacation soon, Dayn Perry writes about the things to know as talks hopefully begin in earnest.

And, Ken Rosenthal was booted from state media MLB Network because MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is a thin-skinned weenus.

Have a nice day!