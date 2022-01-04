LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings — #2

Congratulations to Jack Leiter, who won the voting to be named the top prospect in the 2021-22 LSB Community Offseason Prospect Rankings.

Moving on...

We are using Google Forms for the voting. You will need to include your LSB user name when you vote. If you don’t have an LSB user name, you need to use some sort of identifier.

I’m including the top 10 prospects on the mid-season community prospect list in today’s vote. I will add players going forward. There is also an “Other” option, if you would like, and the ability to identify who your “Other” choice is.

So who is the #2 prospect in the Rangers system right now?

Cast your vote below: