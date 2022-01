The Hall of Fame ballots are out, the lockout is ongoing, and so to keep us busy, we are doing some polls about players who are on the ballot this year and whether or not they should be voted in.

Today is Curt Schilling.

Cast your vote below...

Poll If you were a Hall of Fame voter, would you vote Curt Schilling for the Hall of Fame this year? Yes

No vote view results 68% Yes (249 votes)

31% No (115 votes) 364 votes total Vote Now

Previous polls:

Ryan Howard

Roger Clemens

Bobby Abreu

Omar Vizquel

Todd Helton

Scott Rolen

Alex Rodriguez

Mark Teixeira

David Ortiz

Andy Pettitte

Gary Sheffield

Barry Bonds

Billy Wagner

Manny Ramirez

Jeff Kent

Tim Hudson

Mark Buehrle

Tim Lincecum

Andruw Jones