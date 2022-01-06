Rangers add Hayes, Conner to major league coaching staff

The Texas Rangers have announced that Brett Hayes will be the team’s bullpen coach for the 2022 season. In addition, the team has announced that Seth Conner will be the assistant hitting coach.

Prior to this promotion, Hayes had been the Rangers’ Coordinator of Run Prevention from 2018-21 for the Rangers. As a player, he was a catcher who was a second round pick of the Marlins way back in 2005, spending parts of seven seasons in the majors with four teams. His final season as a player was with the Round Rock Express in 2017 (they were still a Rangers affiliate at that point), after which he joined the club as part of the staff.

Conner was a hitting coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ organization from 2017-20, and was a hitting coach for the Minnesota Twins’ complex league team in 2021.

The Rangers’ announcement indicates that, with Hayes being the team’s bullpen coach, dual pitching coaches Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara will both be in the dugout in 2022.