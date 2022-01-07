Friday morning Rangers update

Good morning, LSB.

There is actually some Rangers news this morning. Wild.

The Rangers locked in two more pieces of their coaching staff, bullpen coach Brett Hayes and assistant hitting coach Seth Connor.

On The Athletic, Levi Weaver has a survey for Rangers fans. Questions revolve around the state of the team, the new player acquisitions, and general thoughts on the direction of the franchise.

Levi also has some words for The Athletic’s AL West check-in, discussing the Rangers’ best offseason move and their biggest remaining need.

MLB Pipeline has a list of prospects they expect will break out in 2022.

MLB dot com has a list of the top pop culture moment for all 30 franchises.

And on Jeff Wilson’s substack, TR Sullivan has Part 2 of his piece on the Texas Rangers career of Kenny Rogers, where....yeah. Things get a little assaulty. /:

That’s all for this morning. Have a nice Friday.