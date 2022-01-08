Saturday Morning Rangers Stuff

Good morning, LSB.

That one tidbit of Rangers news was fun yesterday. Now it’s back to radio silence.

TR Sullivan has part three of his series on Kenny Rogers slowly devolving into the Mad TV version of Kenny Rogers.

Evan Drelich wonders if the MLB owners have “imposed economic pressure” long enough for them and the players to get something accomplished.

MLB dot com is I think out of ideas for lists so they’re presenting “every franchise’s greatest player.”

Aaaand let’s dip into the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal for a minute and read about Josh Jung’s junger brother Jace being named the NCAA pre-season player of the year by Perfect Game.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!