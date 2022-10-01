Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers fell in a very forgettable 4-1 loss last night, their 90th of the season.

Evan Grant takes a look at the Rangers WAR rankings by position, where they improved in a few obvious spots.

Elsewhere, Evan Carter has been named the Rangers’ Minor League Player of the Year.

And Levi Weaver continues his sporadically-appearing series Very Serious Journalism, this time asking if it’s possible for a team to pitch a perfect game and lose.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their penultimate series of the season tonight against the Angels with Cole Ragans looking to sneak the first win of his career into the tail end of 2022.

Happy October.