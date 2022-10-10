Poll: Who do you not want to win it all?

With Wild Card weekend over, we now have eight teams left in the MLB playoffs.

One of them has to win, of course. And of course, that team won’t be the Rangers, so who cares, right?

However...we must note that, while we may not have a strong rooting interest for one particular team in the playoffs this year, we probably do have a strong rooting interest against a team or two. While we may not know who exactly we want to win it all, I suspect everyone has some strong feelings about who they do not want to win it all.

And thus our poll today...

Of the eight remaining teams, who do you least want to see win the World Series?

Cast your vote below...