Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes about Corey Seager: Year 1 and how one of baseball’s best October performers will have to wait to do so with the Texas Rangers.

Levi Weaver reviews the position of catcher for the Rangers in 2022 where Jonah Heim turned in a decent year in an expanded role.

Five years after Ronald Acuna took the Arizona Fall League by storm, Jim Callis takes a look at brother and Rangers prospect Luisangel Acuna’s time in the AFL so far.

And, Martin Perez parlayed his rotation-topping All-Star 2022 season into an appearance on the Rangers Today podcast.

Have a nice day!