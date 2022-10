Today is Game One of the NLDS and ALDS, and there’s a full day of action for your watching and/or listening enjoyment.

The Phillies and the Braves play at 12:07 p.m.

The Mariners and Astros kick off at 2:37 p.m.

The Guardians play the Yankees at 6:37 p.m.

And the Padres and Dodgers are the night game, starting at 8:37 p.m.

Talk about it here.