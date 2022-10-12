Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Rangers’ instructional league team has been traveling around the country on their way to a faceoff against TCU at Globe Life Field on Friday.

Levi Weaver continues his positional review by looking at the many catchers the Rangers fielded in 2022.

Evan Grant muses on the meaning of Chris Young’s assertion that Ray Davis is willing to up payroll in 2023, noting that at $160 million in change the Rangers are about $40 million away from the playoffs.

Kevin Sherrington is holding out hope that the Rangers hire Bruce Bochy to manage the team.

Kumar Rocker’s second professional start went better than his first, throwing two scoreless innings in the Arizona Fall League.