Two games on tap today, both NLDS games...

The Phillies and the Braves were supposed to be starting now, but there’s a rain delay. Once the game actually begins, it will be Zach Wheeler versus Kyle Wright.

The evening game is the Padres at the Dodgers, kicking off at 7:37 p.m. Yu Darvish starts for the Padres, Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers in the matchup of Once and Future Rangers Aces.

Talk about the games here.