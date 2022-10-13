Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson thinks that the Rangers’ offseason hinges on who they hire to manage, with interviews currently underway.

Levi Weaver has a list of the free agent pitchers available, and ranks them from best to worst fits for the Rangers’ 2023 plans.

Besides the obvious additions of pitching and a new manager, Evan Grant has a list of front office positions that the Rangers need to fund if they want to instill a “championship culture.”

Kennedi Landry has a retrospective on the 2022 season, noting that while the Rangers only improved by 8 wins they have a solid core to build around.