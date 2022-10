We have four games slated for today...

The Braves and the Phillies play at 1:07 p.m., with the Phillies looking to close out the series and the Braves trying to force a Game 5 in Atlanta.

The Mariners host the Astros at 3:07 p.m., with the Astros up 2-0 and looking to clinch.

The Yankees and Guardians play at 6:37 p.m. Their series is tied at one game apiece.

The Dodgers and Padres play at 8:37 p.m., with San Diego up 2-1 and looking to eliminate L.A.

Talk about it here.