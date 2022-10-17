Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Levi Weaver reviews right field for the 2022 Texas Rangers which ended up being the home of Adolis Garcia for much of the season where El Bombi shook off the notion that he was a one-month wonder from a year ago.

October legend Colby Lewis joined Jeff Wilson on the Rangers Today Podcast to talk about his undersung career and today’s Rangers squad.

And, Brock Burke’s successful transition to the bullpen earned him a spot on the MLB Pipeline All-Rookie Second Team.

Have a nice day!