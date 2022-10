The ALDS series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees goes to a decisive Game 5 tonight. The winner will go on to play the Astros on Wednesday in Game 1 of the ALCS, while the loser will go home and stew over opportunities missed.

Aaron Civale will start for Cleveland, while Jameson Taillon will go for New York.

It is a 6:07 p.m. Central time start, and is on TBS.

Talk about it here.