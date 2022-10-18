 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NLCS Poll: Who are you rooting for, who are you picking?

The Phillies and Padres in the NCLS

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game Four Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The NLCS starts today, so we are going to have a poll.

It is the Philadelphia Phillies v. the San Diego Padres, in case you haven’t been paying attention.

Who are you rooting for to win? Who do you think will win?

Cast your vote below...

Poll

In the NLCS, who do you want, and who do you got?

view results
  • 58%
    Want the Padres to win, think the Padres will win
    (36 votes)
  • 14%
    Want the Padres to win, think the Phillies will win
    (9 votes)
  • 11%
    Want the Phillies to win, think the Phillies will win
    (7 votes)
  • 16%
    Want the Phillies to win, think the Padres will win
    (10 votes)
62 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...