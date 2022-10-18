NLCS Poll: Who are you rooting for, who are you picking?

The NLCS starts today, so we are going to have a poll.
It is the Philadelphia Phillies v. the San Diego Padres, in case you haven’t been paying attention.
Who are you rooting for to win? Who do you think will win?
Cast your vote below...
Poll
In the NLCS, who do you want, and who do you got?
-
58%
Want the Padres to win, think the Padres will win
-
14%
Want the Padres to win, think the Phillies will win
-
11%
Want the Phillies to win, think the Phillies will win
-
16%
Want the Phillies to win, think the Padres will win
