Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that Chris Young’s experience as a big league player offers a new perspective as he embarks on his first offseason fully in charge of building the Texas Rangers.

Jim Callis checks in with the contingent of prospects that the Rangers sent to Arizona for the AFL with Kumar Rocker the headliner despite having what we’ll classify as a learning experience in his outing from last evening.

And, Jay Jaffe writes that the postseason is a silly little small sample tournament that devalues the gruelingly endless actual baseball season and we just have to kind of deal with it because, hey, it’s quite entertaining (and highly profitable) and the sporting world has already come to a collective consciousness agreement that the playoffs are the only thing that matters so there are no brakes on this manufactured excitement money train, baby!*

*these might be more my words than his

Have a nice day!