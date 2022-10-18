ALDS Game 5/NLCS Game 1 discussion thread

Its absolute madness today in the baseball playoffs world. Madness!

We have both an ALDS game today, and an NLCS game today. This is apparently the first time there has been an LDS game and an LCS game played on the same day. At least, I saw someone say it on Twitter. I don’t care enough about the truth of that statement to go look it up.

The Yankees/Guardians game last night was rained out, because, unlike Your Texas Rangers, the Yankees don’t have a retractable roof stadium, and thus are at the mercy of the whims of the weather. Rangers 1, Yankees 0.

The Yankees have announced that Nestor Cortes will pitch tonight, instead of Jameson Taillon, who was slated to start yesterday. Aaron Civale will start for the Guardians

The decisive ALDS Game 5 will be on TBS at 3:07 p.m. Central time. The winner will play the Houston Astros tomorrow night in Houston.

Meanwhile, the Phillies and the Padres play Game 1 of the NLCS this evening. Zack Wheeler goes for the Phillies, while Yu Darvish pitches for the Padres. It is 7:03 p.m. Central start time, and it is on FS1.