ALCS Poll: Who are you rooting for, who are you picking?

With the Yankees knocking off the Guardians last night, we have a Houston Astros/New York Yankees ALCS, which no one is happy about.

I will say that I was pulling for the Astros over the Mariners in the ALDS, though. I don’t like either team, but the Astros have a recent history of success and I’m kind of numb to them going to the ALCS or World Series at this point.

But the Mariners? No, they need to remain the sad sacks of the A.L. West. I don’t want them going to the ALCS. I don’t want them making their first ever World Series. And I sure as hell don’t want Seattle winning a World Series before the Rangers do.

Anyway. Moving on.

We have Yankees/Mariners in the ALCS, starting tonight.

Who are you rooting for to win win? Who do you think will win?

Cast your vote below...