Texas Rangers lineup for October 2, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Tyson Miller for the Rangers and Tucker Davidson for the Angels.

It is the last road game of the year for the Rangers, getting us one step closer to the last game of the year for the Rangers, at which point we can put this disappointment of a campaign behind us.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Jung — 3B

Huff — C

Mathias — RF

Smith — LF

Thompson — CF

3:07 p.m. Central start time