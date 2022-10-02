 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 158 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Anaheim Angels

Smell ya later, west coast

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ Anaheim Angels

Sunday, October 02, 2022, 3:07 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Angel Stadium

RHP Tyson Miller vs. LHP Tucker Davidson

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ANGELS
Marcus Semien - 2B Luis Rengifo - 3B
Corey Seager - SS Mike Trout - CF
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Shohei Ohtani - DH
Adolis Garcia - DH Taylor Ward - RF
Josh Jung - 3B Matt Thaiss - 1B
Sam Huff - C Logan O'Hoppe - C
Mark Mathias - RF Livan Soto - SS
Josh Smith - LF Jo Adell - LF
Bubba Thompson - CF David Fletcher - 2B
Tyson Miller - RHP Tucker Davidson - LHP

Go Rangers!

