66-92 - Rangers leave the road behind with 8-3 loss to Angels

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Anaheim Angels scored eight runs.

Oof.

Player of the Game: Marcus Semien scored his 100th run of the season. In the end, both he and Corey Seager (who hit is 33rd dinger of the year) did what they were expected to do for the most part and the Rangers will have to hope that they got their growing pains out of the way in these many weeks or else they face the possibility of wasting another year of their expensive middle infield.

Up Next: The Rangers return home to open the final series of the season where the Yankees will arrive in Arlington hoping to see Aaron Judge make AL home run history. Opposing New York in the opener will be LHP Martin Perez while RHP Luis Severino will go for the Yanks.

Monday evening’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 6:05 pm CDT.