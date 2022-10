Morning, all!

We are still waiting for a new Rangers manager to be announced, although the Rangers are not officially saying anything about who they have interviewed but Jeff Wilson hears that things are heating up.

Levi Weaver has a rundown of some of the obvious candidates to helm the ship next season.

Kennedi Landry looks at three Ranger prospects who are on the rise and three to watch in 2023.

And that’s all I’ve got today.