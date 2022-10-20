Marcus Semien named Gold Glove finalist

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien has been named a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, it was announced today. Along with Semien, Baltimore’s Jonathan Schoop and Cleveland’s Andres Gimenez are also finalists for the American League Second Base Gold Glove.

Semien won his first Gold Glove in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays, and credited Ron Washington, who worked extensively with Semien when Semien was an infielder with the Oakland A’s and Washington was a coach there, with being a big part of of Semien’s defensive improvement and success.

No other Rangers were among the Gold Glove finalists, although former Ranger catcher Jose Trevino was named a finalist at catcher in the American League. Trevino is now with the New York Yankees.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Rangers have never had a second baseman win the Gold Glove Award. Ian Kinsler did win twice, but only after he had been traded from Texas.