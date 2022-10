Good morning, LSB.

MLB released its list of Gold Glove finalists yesterday and the lone Ranger nominee is Marcus Semien at second base.

Jeff Wilson gives some thoughts on Semien’s nom and discusses any possible Rangers snubs.

Levi Weaver takes a spin at trying to name some possible Rangers managerial candidates.

And the Astros are two wins away from returning to the World Series.

