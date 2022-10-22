Poll: Your reaction to Bruce Bochy being hired

Bruce Bochy has been hired as the Texas Rangers’ new manager.
Poll
What do you think of the Rangers hiring Bruce Bochy as their new manager?
-
68%
Awesome hire!
-
0%
Terrible hire!
-
2%
Bleah hire
-
1%
Hate it because it isn’t Ron Washington
-
1%
Love it because it isn’t Ron Washington
-
1%
Waiting to hear what Nolan thinks
-
0%
Waiting to hear what Galloway thinks
-
0%
Waiting to hear what Mac thinks
-
11%
Who cares, when we gonna git sum pitchin’ in here?
-
2%
Jerry the owner needs to fire Jerry the g.m.
-
2%
I stopped caring when they traded Yu Darvish
-
0%
I stopped caring when they traded Michael Young
-
1%
I stopped caring when they traded Dean Palmer
-
4%
Should’ve hired Adrian Beltre
-
1%
Its football season, ask me in February
