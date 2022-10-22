 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Poll: Your reaction to Bruce Bochy being hired

What do you think about Bruce Bochy being hired?

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
World Baseball Classic Qualifier Headshots Photo by Rene Thalemann/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Bruce Bochy has been hired as the Texas Rangers’ new manager.

We want to know your reaction.

Here’s a poll.

Cast your vote.

Poll

What do you think of the Rangers hiring Bruce Bochy as their new manager?

view results
  • 68%
    Awesome hire!
    (246 votes)
  • 0%
    Terrible hire!
    (3 votes)
  • 2%
    Bleah hire
    (10 votes)
  • 1%
    Hate it because it isn’t Ron Washington
    (4 votes)
  • 1%
    Love it because it isn’t Ron Washington
    (4 votes)
  • 1%
    Waiting to hear what Nolan thinks
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Waiting to hear what Galloway thinks
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Waiting to hear what Mac thinks
    (1 vote)
  • 11%
    Who cares, when we gonna git sum pitchin’ in here?
    (40 votes)
  • 2%
    Jerry the owner needs to fire Jerry the g.m.
    (9 votes)
  • 2%
    I stopped caring when they traded Yu Darvish
    (10 votes)
  • 0%
    I stopped caring when they traded Michael Young
    (1 vote)
  • 1%
    I stopped caring when they traded Dean Palmer
    (5 votes)
  • 4%
    Should’ve hired Adrian Beltre
    (15 votes)
  • 1%
    Its football season, ask me in February
    (4 votes)
358 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...