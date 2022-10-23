LCS Game Day discussion thread

We have LCS games today, and it could be that we know who the World Series participants will be at the end of the day today.

The Phillies and the Padres are the early game, with Philly up 3-1 in the series. Zack Wheeler goes for the Phillies, while Yu Darvish starts for San Diego. It is a 1:37 p.m. Central start.

The Astros, meanwhile, look to finish off a sweep of the Yankees at 6:07 p.m. Nestor Cortes starts for New York, while Lance McCullers, Jr., goes for the Astros.

Talk about it here.