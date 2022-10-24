Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning. The World Series is set. The National League combatant went a combined 0-10 against the 68-94 Texas Rangers and 74-88 Chicago Cubs. I say let the Rangers and Cubs play a seven game series for the rights to the The Warren C. Giles Trophy.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers have their manager in Bruce Bochy but what happens next for a team that failed to reach 70 wins?

Levi Weaver’s positional review takes a gander at left field which hasn’t been a pretty sight for the Rangers in many years.

Converted catcher prospect Cody Freeman joined the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast to talk about being a Surprise Saguaro at the Arizona Fall League.

And, oh yeah, the Rangers might as well just trade for Shohei Ohtani.

Have a nice day!