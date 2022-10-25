Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that the Texas Rangers introduced Bruce Bochy as their 20th full time manager yesterday morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that Monday was a nice opportunity to ask Bochy why he’d come out of quasi-retirement to manage the Rangers.

Joseph Hoyt has more on how general manager Chris Young did the heavy lifting in convincing Bochy to join him in Texas.

Wilson writes that the improving Rangers farm system was part of the selling point that lured in Bochy.

And, speaking of which, Kumar Rocker had his longest outing at the Arizona Fall League yesterday.

