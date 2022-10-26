Marlins hire Schumaker as manager

One of the myriad of managerial vacancies around MLB this offseason has now been filled, as the Miami Marlins have hired Skip Schumaker as their new manager. Schumaker is replacing Don Mattingly, who had managed the Marlins since the beginning of the 2016 season.

Schumaker, 42, spent 11 years in the majors, including being part of the 2011 St. Louis Cardinals team that...you know. Schumaker, originally drafted out of UC-Santa Barbara (go Banana Slugs!) in the fifth round by the Cards in 2001, was with the Cardinals through 2012. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he spent the 2013 season, and then spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

Schumaker was signed to a minor league deal by the San Diego Padres in 2016 and went to spring training with them, but did not make the team. He retired as a player, but joined the Padres’ front office and spent the 2016-17 seasons working in player development. Schumaker then joined the Padres’ major league coaching staff for the next four seasons before before joining the Cardinals for the 2022 season as their bench coach.