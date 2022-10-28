Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

In case you missed it yesterday, the Rangers have four players, including Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, nominated for Silver Slugger awards.

Jeff Wilson has some thoughts on the noms and on a possible Rangers snub.

Jamey Newberg takes a look at the rookie season of Bubba Thompson and ponders if speed and defense will be enough to make him a successful big leaguer.

Levi Weaver continues his positional review series with a look at the Rangers’ starting pitchers in 2022. Yeesh.

Chris Young appeared on The Fan yesterday and reminisced on his time pitching under manager Bruce Bochy.

And the World’s Series begins tonight. The guys at the DMN make their bold predictions.

That’s all for this morning. First pitch for Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for 7:03 tonight, with Justin Verlander on the mound for Houston and Aaron Nola for Philadelphia. Go Phillies, I spose.