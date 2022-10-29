Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Evan Grant writes that Tony Beasley will be returning to the Rangers in 2023 where he’ll reclaim his position as third base coach.

Jeff Wilson takes a dive into how the Rangers farm system went from ranking 24th on BA two years ago to what is now a top 10 system.

And the Phillies stormed back to steal Game 1 from the Astros last night.

That’s all for this morning. The World Series continues with Game 2 tonight at 7:03 with Zack Wheeler on the mound for Philly and Framber Valdez for Houston.

Have a nice weekend!