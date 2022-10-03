Rangers Reacts Survey — Free Agent Pitchers

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Rangers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Everyone knows that the Texas Rangers head into the offseason with a need for quality starting pitching. The team has a farm system that is deep and strong enough to allow them to make a trade for a starting pitching, if they wish, but one would expect the team to also be pursuing free agent options.

I identified four prominent veteran starting pitchers who are hitting the free agent market this offseason (or most likely hitting the free agent market — two of the pitchers listed below have opt outs, but they are near-locks to exercise their right to opt out). All of them seem likely to be guys who will be getting high AAV, shorter term deals.

Out of these four, who would you most like to see the Rangers land?

Cast your vote below...