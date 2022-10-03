Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that the big ticket players hit milestones even as the Texas Rangers limped through their final road trip.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers will play four more games and then the work will begin on trying to make the 2023 team a winner.

Evan Grant notes that the only real intrigue left for Texas is whether or not they’ll allow the new AL home run record to Aaron Judge this week.

In the Weaver Wire, Levi Weaver writes that judgement comes for the Rangers who will need a sweep of New York to reach 70 wins.

Today is opening day for the Arizona Fall League which turns 30 years old this year and Jonathan Mayo offers up a primer.

And, Landry takes a look at the prospects — including Kumar Rocker — that the Rangers will send out to Surprise for the AFL this year.

Have a nice day!