Texas Rangers lineup for October 3, 2022 against the New York Yankees: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Luis Severino for the Yankees.

Texas starts their final series of the season today, four games in three days against the A.L. East champion New York Yankees. This is the string being played out.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Calhoun — RF

Smith — LF

Thompson — CF

6:05 p.m. Central start time