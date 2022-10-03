Tony LaRussa steps down as ChiSox manager

Chicago White Sox manager Tony LaRussa announced today that he is retiring, again.

LaRussa, who retired after the 2011 season, was hired by Jerry Reinsdorf to manage the Chicago White Sox prior to the 2021 season. LaRussa managed the White Sox originally beginning in 1979, but was fired early in the 1986 season. The Oakland A’s hired LaRussa later in 1986, and he was with the A’s through 1995. LaRussa joined the St. Louis Cardinals as manager in 1996, and managed them until his first retirement.

The hiring of LaRussa, who turns 78 tomorrow, was viewed with a good deal of skepticism. The ChiSox won 93 games in 2021 before getting knocked out in the ALDS by the Houston Astros, but have disappointed this year, and are currently sitting at 79-80.

LaRussa had to take leave from the managerial position beginning on August 31, 2022, due to health issues. His announcement today indicated that his health was such that he would not be able to return as manager in 2023.