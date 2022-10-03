66-93 - Rangers dip, duck, and dodge history only to lose 3-1 to Yankees

The Texas Rangers barely scored a run while the New York Yankees scored three runs.

Well, that was kind of hilariously anticlimactic. Everyone came out to see if Aaron Judge would make history and break the AL home run record but in the process, the Rangers were held hitless into the late innings to potentially set up history of another sort.

Luckily, Judge was held at bay and Josh Jung’s one-out single in the 8th saved the Rangers the embarrassment of their second Yankees no-hitter at The Shed in as many years.

However, the Rangers also lost 3-1 and can no longer win as many as 70 games this season.

Player of the Game: Martin Perez, just by producing an unforeseen All-Star 2022 campaign, probably saved the Rangers from losing 100 games this season as he finished with a stellar effort where he tossed six innings of one-run ball while helping to tie the franchise mark of six double plays induced in one game by doubling up five Yankees.

For his effort, the team awarded him by collecting two hits total all night and saddling him with a loss in his final outing of the year. Nevertheless, Perez finished the season with the second lowest ERA (2.89) by a Rangers starter with at least 195 innings since 1980.

Up Next: There’s a doubleheader between these teams tomorrow on the penultimately day of the season so you will get twice the Texas Rangers action to fill your Tuesday. Game 1 is set for 1:05 pm CDT while Game 2 will begin at 7:05 pm CDT.