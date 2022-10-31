World Series Game 3 rained out

We were supposed to have Game 3 of the World Series tonight, taking place in the City of Brotherly Love.

But the game has been rained out. Game 3 will instead happen tomorrow, Tuesday, with the World Series schedule going forward being shifted back a day.

This potentially means that the Phillies could bring Aaron Nola back for Game 4 and Zack Wheeler for Game 5 on regular rest, and could go with Nola in a potential Game 7 on short rest.

We will presumably know more tomorrow how things will shake out.