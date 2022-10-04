Game 160 Doubleheader Game 1 Game Day Thread - New York Yankees @ Texas Rangers

New York Yankees @ Texas Rangers - Doubleheader Game 1
Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 1:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Jameson Taillon vs. RHP Jon Gray
Today's Lineups
|YANKEES
|RANGERS
|Aaron Judge - DH
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Oswaldo Cabrera - 3B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Adolis Garcia - DH
|Aaron Hicks - LF
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Oswald Peraza - 2B
|Josh Smith - LF
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS
|Kevin Plawecki - C
|Marwin Gonzalez - RF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Kyle Higashioka - C
|Bubba Thompson - RF
|Jameson Taillon - RHP
|Jon Gray - RHP
Go Rangers!
