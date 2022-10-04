 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 160 Doubleheader Game 1 Game Day Thread - New York Yankees @ Texas Rangers

Why play one baseball game when you can play two?

By ghostofErikThompson
Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees @ Texas Rangers - Doubleheader Game 1

Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 1:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Jameson Taillon vs. RHP Jon Gray

Today's Lineups

YANKEES RANGERS
Aaron Judge - DH Marcus Semien - 2B
Anthony Rizzo - 1B Corey Seager - SS
Oswaldo Cabrera - 3B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Harrison Bader - CF Adolis Garcia - DH
Aaron Hicks - LF Josh Jung - 3B
Oswald Peraza - 2B Josh Smith - LF
Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS Kevin Plawecki - C
Marwin Gonzalez - RF Leody Taveras - CF
Kyle Higashioka - C Bubba Thompson - RF
Jameson Taillon - RHP Jon Gray - RHP

Go Rangers!

