Alexy, Yerry, Allard called up

The Texas Rangers made a couple of moves before Monday’s game against the New York Yankees, calling up A.J. Alexy and Yerry Rodriguez from AAA Round Rock. To make room for them on the active roster, the team optioned Tyson Miller to AAA Round Rock, and placed Cole Ragans on the 15 day injured list with a left calf strain.

Alexy and Yerry provide the Rangers with bullpen options who can go multiple innings for this final homestand against the Yankees, which is particularly meaningful given that there’s a doubleheader today. Yerry was called up earlier in the year, but didn’t actually get into a game, so I imagine they’ll make a point of trying to get him an inning today or tomorrow.

Miller and Ragans were both done for the season, as they had made their last starts of the year, so the moves with them was just a way to get fresh arms up without losing anyone who might be needed.

As for Allard, he’s going to be active as the 29th man for the doubleheader. He’s a lefty and homer prone, so if he faces Aaron Judge and Judge is still on #61, I’d turn on the game.