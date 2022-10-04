66-94 - Rangers lose Game 1 to Yankees in classic 1-run fashion

The Texas Rangers scored four runs but the New York Yankees scored five runs.

The Rangers were winning this game by a run late and then the Yankees scored two runs to pin a one-run loss on Texas. How apt.

In the game within the game, however, the Rangers held Aaron Judge without a dinger in Game 1.

Player of the Game: Adolis Garcia hit a two-run dong that gave him exactly 100 RBIs for the season. It’s the first Ranger to reach the runs batted in century mark since Nomar Mazara’s 101 in 2017.

Up Next: Another game in few hours. The Yankees turn to RHP Gerrit Cole in Game 2 while the Rangers will opt for a bullpen game.

The Game 2 first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.