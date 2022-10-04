67-94 - Aaron Judge gets his record, Rangers get the 3-2 win

The Texas Rangers scored three runs while the New York Yankees scored two runs.

Aaron Judge hit the record books with his 62nd dinger of the season, a new AL mark. Meanwhile, the Rangers scored a run more than the Yankees to win the penultimate game of the season.

The list of historic moments that have been witnessed at The Shed but either not involving the Rangers or against them continue to mount, but, hey, at least they won this one!

Player of the Game: Leody Taveras made up for his game-ending baserunning snafu in Game 1 with a go-ahead, eventual game-winning two-run home run to give Texas a doubleheader split.

Up Next: The Rangers will close out the 2022 season with RHP Glenn Otto on the mound in the finale opposite RHP Domingo German for New York.

The final first pitch for the year from The Shed is scheduled for 3:05 pm CDT.