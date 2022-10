Texas Rangers lineup for October 5, 2022 against the New York Yankees: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Domingo German for the Yankees.

The last game. It’s almost over.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Jung — 3B

Smith — SS

Heim — C

Culberson — LF

Taveras — CF

Thompson — RF

3:05 pm Central start time