Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Aaron Judge hit home run number 62 last night off of Jesus Tinoco, and then followed it up in the post game interview by being all classy and saying Tinoco had a nasty slider and sinker.

Ranger pitchers hadn’t been pitching around Judge in the series.

For his part, Tinoco was also pretty classy about giving up a historic homer noting that “it’s just part of the game.”

The home run ball was caught cleanly by fan Cory Youmans who doesn’t yet know what he wants to do with it.

There have been some historic moments at Globe Life Field since she opened but none that were Ranger related.

Evan Grant has five questions that were answered in 2022, including “is Adolis Garcia actually any good” and “what’s the deal with Nathaniel Lowe?”

Adolis Garcia reached 100 RBI’s on the season yesterday, joining Alfonso Soriano and Ivan Rodriguez as the only Rangers to have 25 homers, 25 stolen bases, and 100 RBI’s in a season.