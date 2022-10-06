Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson’s Thursday newsletter covers Nathaniel Lowe’s strong finish to the season and Tony Beasley’s upcoming interview to be the team’s permanent skipper.

Levi Weaver says that Nathaniel Lowe has addressed the concerns from when he was acquired by trade that he couldn’t hit left handed pitching.

Evan Grant asks 5 questions that the Rangers’ 2022 season created, including “will they ever get a left fielder” and “what exactly is championship culture?”

Kumar Rocker’s professional debut in the Arizona Fall League featured 28 pitches, only 9 of which were strikes, and three walks in one inning of work.

Tony Beasley thinks the Rangers played a strong series to finish out the season against the Yankees, and the team is optimistic that 2022 will be a springboard for greater things.