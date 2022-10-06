Mathis, Sagara out as pitching coaches

The Texas Rangers will have a new major league pitching coach, or pitching coaches, next year, as Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara, the team’s co-pitching coaches, will not be on the major league staff, the team announced today. Mathis will not be back with the organization in any role, while Sagara has been offered another position in the organization, per the team’s announcement.

Josh Johnson, who joined the coaching staff when Tony Beasley replaced Chris Woodward as manager, will stay with the club in a minor league on field development role to be determined. The rest of the major league staff has been invited to return in major league roles once a new manager is hired.

It had been previously reported that AAA pitching coach Bill Simas and AA pitching coach Jeff Andrews would not be back. After a disappointing season from the team’s young pitchers, both in the majors and the upper minors, changes are being made, which isn’t all that surprising.