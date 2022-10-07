Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers made quite a few changes to the coaching staff yesterday, most significantly parting ways with pitching coach Doug Mathis.

Kennedi Landry takes a look at how Marcus Semien and Corey Seager fared in their first season with the Rangers.

Evan Grant lists the five Rangers prospects who most improved their stock in 2022.

The Athletic ranks the 2022 postseason teams by a tier system.

MLB Pipeline picks a minor league pitcher and position player of the year from each club’s farm.

And the DMN’s Joey Hayden lists the 10 longest home runs hit by Rangers players in 2022.

That’s all for this morning. Happy Friday.